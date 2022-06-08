India women's ODI captain Mithali Raj hangs up her boots, announces retirement from all formats

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Jun 08, 2022, 02:56 PM(IST)

Mithali Raj announces retirement, brings curtains to illustrious career (Photo - BCCI) Photograph:( Others )

Mithali Raj has been the torch-bearer of Indian women's cricket for long. On Wednesday, she announced her retirement from all formats, bringing curtains to a wonderful career.

Ever since India bowed out from the group stage of the ICC Women's World Cup, in New Zealand, early this year, speculations were rife regarding Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami's future. On Wednesday (June 08), Mithali broke several hearts as the ODI captain announced her retirement from all forms of the game. 

Mithali took to her official Twitter handle to share a heartfelt note for her fans and acknowledged them for their consistent support before also thanking the BCCI. She captioned the post, "I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support."

Mithali made her international debut in 1999 and played her last match in India's heartbreaking 2022 ODI World Cup exit when they lost to South Africa in a virtual quarter-final by three wickets where Mithali returned with an 84-ball 68.

Mithali has been the torch-bearer in women's cricket for quite some time. In her illustrious 23-year-long international career, she ended with most runs in women's ODIs (7,805). In 89 T20Is, the 39-year-old amassed 2,364 runs while she collected 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a double ton. Under Mithali's leadership, India reached the ODI World Cup final twice, in 2005 and 2017.

She remains the pillar of women's cricket and is one of the main contributors to the rise of the game for females across the nation.

