Queen of women's cricket: Top 6 records held by Mithali Raj

Mithali ruled the 50-over format. At the time of her retirement, she ended as the most capped ODI player in women's cricket. She represented India in 232 matches. Her former teammate Jhulan Goswami is second on the list whereas no other cricketer has donned more than 200 ODI caps.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mithali's 'Raj' in ODI cricket
Mithali ruled the 50-over format from the beginning. On debut, she joined some elite women cricketers to have scored a ton and also became the youngest to make an ODI century. The 39-year-old remains the only female cricketer to score more than 7,500 runs in the shorter format. The India legend amassed 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68. Her tally includes 7 tons and 64 half-centuries. In addition, she has most fifties and nineties in ODIs.
England's former captain Charlotte Edwards, who finished her career with 5992 runs, comes second in the list of overall runs in women's ODIs.
(Photograph:AFP)
India's leading run-scorer in T20Is
Mithali didn't only establish herself as a dependent ODI player, but she was also a run-machine for the Women in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Thus, the 39-year-old veteran ended with most runs by an Indian in T20Is (2,364) runs, seventh overall. However, her strike rate wasn't ideal (below 100).
Mithali had announced her retirement from T20Is in late 2019 to focus on the ODI World Cup.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Dominant force in Tests as well
Mithali also tasted success in Test cricket. She scored 699 runs in 12 games. To date, she has the second-highest individual score in the red-ball format (214). Mithali had scored a brilliant double ton versus England women at Taunton in 2002.
By virtue of her double ton, she also became the first, and only (to date), Indian woman cricketer to touch the 200-run mark in whites.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Playing most ODI World Cups
Mithali ended her career by being the only female cricketer to have featured in as many as six ODI World Cups, with her last edition being held early this year. She made her first-ever appearance in the showpiece event in 1999 and went onto play five more editions, captaining India to the final in 2005 and 2017.
Unfortunately, she couldn't win the silverware on any occasion despite being dependent with the bat. She ended as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament history, amassing 1,321 runs with 2 hundreds and 11 fifties (most by any).
(Photograph:AFP)
Most matches as captain
Mithali also has the record of playing most matches as captain in the 50-over format. The future ICC Hall of Famer led India in 155 ODIs, winning 89 and losing 63 matches. Only Edwards and Belinda Clark are the two who have captained their respective teams in excess of 100 ODIs.