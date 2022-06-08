Queen of women's cricket: Top 6 records held by Mithali Raj

Mithali's 'Raj' in ODI cricket

Mithali ruled the 50-over format from the beginning. On debut, she joined some elite women cricketers to have scored a ton and also became the youngest to make an ODI century. The 39-year-old remains the only female cricketer to score more than 7,500 runs in the shorter format. The India legend amassed 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68. Her tally includes 7 tons and 64 half-centuries. In addition, she has most fifties and nineties in ODIs.

England's former captain Charlotte Edwards, who finished her career with 5992 runs, comes second in the list of overall runs in women's ODIs.

(Photograph:AFP)