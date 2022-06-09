I'll make him India's best all-rounder: LSG star's coach recalls Mohammed Shami's words

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a good IPL 2022 edition. Being one of the two debutants, the KL Rahul-led side qualified for the playoffs before bowing out in the Eliminator, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but saw many players raise their hands to ensure Lucknow's good start in their maiden IPL season.

Among their many top-performers, Mohsin Khan made a mark for Rahul & Co. The pacer played only nine games, however, he returned with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.96. In fact, among all bowlers who have bowled more than 30 overs in the 15th season, the 23-year-old Mohsin's economy was only second to Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine (5.57).

Recently, Mohsin's coach Badruddin Siddiqui, who was also worked with Mohammed Shami earlier, recalled the latter's words on the LSG pacer. "When the auction was going on, I was sitting with Shami in his farmhouse. He was picked, and so was Mohsin. And then, we were having a conversation about him. Shami told me, 'If you just give me four months with him, I'll make him India's best all-rounder'. He is a very good batsman. And even KL Rahul said earlier that he has a good understanding of the game,” Siddiqui revealed during a conversation on Sports Yaari.

Siddiqui also lauded senior pacer Shami for his knack of helping youngsters. "There can be many bowlers but you need to have a good understanding. You need to know what ball to use against which batsman. Today, Shami is a big bowler. But he is always ready to help the up and coming youngsters,” added the coach.

Mohsin, despite a good run in IPL 2022, isn't part of India's squad for the South Africa home T20Is. He, however, has made a mark in the 15th season of the cash-rich league and will be eager to continue his impressive run in the domestic arena to earn an India call-up.