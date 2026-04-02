/Iga Swiatek announces former Rafael Nadal coach Francisco Roig as new trainer ahead of clay court season

Six-time major champion Iga Swiatek has hired Francisco Roig as her new coach after a dismal outing in the Miami Open. The news was confirmed by the defending Wimbledon singles champion on Thursday (April 2) as she announced high-profile Roig as her trainer ahead of the clay court season, which starts this week. Roig comes with a huge pedigree and worked with 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the past.

Swiatek welcomes Roig as new coach

"Welcome to the team, Francisco! Very excited for this new chapter," the 24-year-old Pole wrote on Instagram.

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The news came less than two weeks after the six-time Grand Slam winner announced that she had parted ways with previous coach Wim Fissette following her second-round exit at the Miami Open. It was the former world number one's earliest exit at a tournament since the Cincinnati Open in August 2021. She has been in patchy form this year, losing in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, the Doha Open and Indian Wells.

Roig, 58, spent many years working alongside Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal and then Carlos Moya as part of the Spanish clay court great's team. He has previously coached Britain's Emma Raducanu, Italian Matteo Berrettini and Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

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Swiatek has enjoyed a stellar last few months, winning her first Wimbledon title last July and reaching the semis of the Australian Open earlier in the year. She would like to defend her Wimbledon title in July while targeting a fifth Roland Garros title in Paris in June. She won the clay court slam on four occasions, including a hat-trick of titles between 2022 and 2024. She first won the title in 2020 and will look to continue her dominance on clay.