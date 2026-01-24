/From Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer, 5 players with most matches won in Grand Slams

Roger Federer remains one of the most successful players in Grand Slam history, with the Swiss legend registering 369 match wins across the four majors. Renowned for his effortless style, precision shot-making and remarkable consistency, Federer dominated Grand Slam tennis for nearly two decades. His ability to excel on all surfaces — from the grass of Wimbledon to the hard courts of Australia and the US Open — played a major role in his towering win count.