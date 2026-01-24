/From Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer, 5 players with most matches won in Grand Slams

From Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer here is a look at five players with most matches won in Grand Slams. The elite list consists of legendary names like Rafael Nadal, Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi.
Novak Djokovic stands alone at the top when it comes to the most matches won in Grand Slam history, underlining his unmatched longevity and dominance at the highest level of tennis. The Serbian great has recorded 400 Grand Slam match wins, a milestone that reflects his remarkable consistency across all four majors — the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.
Roger Federer remains one of the most successful players in Grand Slam history, with the Swiss legend registering 369 match wins across the four majors. Renowned for his effortless style, precision shot-making and remarkable consistency, Federer dominated Grand Slam tennis for nearly two decades. His ability to excel on all surfaces — from the grass of Wimbledon to the hard courts of Australia and the US Open — played a major role in his towering win count.
Rafael Nadal is among the elite players with the most matches won in Grand Slam history, with the Spanish icon recording 314 victories across the four major tournaments. Renowned for his relentless intensity, physical endurance and unmatched dominance on clay, Nadal built a significant portion of his Grand Slam success at the French Open, where he rewrote history.
Jimmy Connors remains one of the most enduring figures in Grand Slam history, with the American great securing 233 match wins across the four major tournaments. Famous for his fierce competitiveness, aggressive baseline play and never-say-die attitude, Connors enjoyed remarkable longevity at the top level of the sport.
Andre Agassi ranks among the players with the most matches won in Grand Slam history, with the American legend recording 224 victories across the four major tournaments. Celebrated for his exceptional return of serve, baseline dominance and tactical intelligence, Agassi enjoyed success on every surface during his career.