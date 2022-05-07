If I was a selector, Umran Malik would partner Jasprit Bumrah for India at T20 WC 2022: Harbhajan Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik has taken the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by storm with his impressive performances. The young fast bowler has consistently clocked over 150 kmph this season and has also bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament so far which was clocked at around 157 kmph.

The young sensation has been rattling batters with his brute pace and has been backed by many to play for India soon despite still being a work in progress. While Umran is gifted with natural pace, he still has to work a lot on his line, length and variations to become the world-beater that he is expected to be one day.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has become the latest to put is weight behind Umran and has backed him to be fast-tracked into the Indian team. Harbhajan said if he was part of the national selection panel, Umran would be partnering with Jasprit Bumrah in India's pace attack for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year.

Speaking at the launch of 'DreamSetGo', the official travel agent of ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Harbhajan said there isn't a bowler who can clock 150 kmph consistently and is not playing for his country. The former India spinner believes Umran playing for India will inspire a lot of kids to take up fast bowling.

“He (Umran Malik) is my favourite, I want to see him in the Indian team because what a bowler he is. Tell me any one bowler who bowls more than 150 (kmph) and is not playing for the country. So, I think it is a great thing and he will inspire many youngsters to take up this game, where he has come from and what he is doing in IPL, he has been unbelievable," said Harbhajan.

“And I don’t know whether he will be selected or not but if I was part of selection committee, I would have given a go-ahead. Umran Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah when India plays in Australia (for T20 World Cup),” he added.

Umran, who was roped in by SRH as a net bowler a couple of seasons back in the IPL, was drafted into the squad a T Natarajan's replacement last season. Umran went on to impress with his raw pace and was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction this year and has now become an integral member of the SRH pace attack.

Umran has played ten matches for SRH so far this season and has 15 wickets to his name. He has gone wicket-less in his last two games but is expected to recover from the rough patch and deliver for his team soon.