Umran Malik to Mohsin Khan: Young Indian pacers who have set the stage on fire in IPL 2022

Mohsin Khan | Photo - IPL |

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s young fast bowler Mohsin Khan has also turned out to be one of the finds of IPL 2022. Gifted with natural pace, Khan has not just left fans in awe with his speed but has also effectively used his variations to trouble the batters. The 23-year-old has just played four matches for LSG so far this season and has done enough to impress many. He has bowled at a brilliant economy of 6.07 and has 8 wickets to his name in IPL 2022.

