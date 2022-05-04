Umran Malik to Mohsin Khan: Young Indian pacers who have set the stage on fire in IPL 2022

Written By: Abhishek Kumar | Updated: May 04, 2022, 08:29 PM(IST)

The future of India's pace attack looks in safe hands as a number of youngsters are rising through the ranks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with each passing year. IPL 2022 has been no different as a host of young Indian fast bowlers have taken the season by storm. From Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik breathing fire with his sensational pace to Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary has been effective in the Powerplay for the defending champions. Here is a look at the top five most promising young Indian pacers, who have impressed in IPL 2022 so far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik has been one of the stand out young performers in IPL 2022. The young fast bowler has impressed with his raw pace and ability to rattle the batters with his skills. The SRH speedster has been consistently clocking 150 kmph this season and has also bowled the fastest delivery of the season at 154 kmph. Malik has so far taken 15 wickets in nine matches this season and is the second-highest wicket-taker for SRH only behind T Natarajan.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s young fast bowler Mohsin Khan has also turned out to be one of the finds of IPL 2022. Gifted with natural pace, Khan has not just left fans in awe with his speed but has also effectively used his variations to trouble the batters. The 23-year-old has just played four matches for LSG so far this season and has done enough to impress many. He has bowled at a brilliant economy of 6.07 and has 8 wickets to his name in IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have found a future superstar in left-arm pacer Yash Dayal. Dayal impressed on IPL debut with a three-wciket haul against Rajasthan Royals and has since cemented his spot in the GT playing XI. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up seven wickets in five matches this season and is expected to play a key role for his side as the season progresses.

In the absence of Deepak Chahar, Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s bowling attack struggled massively in the Powerplay in their first few games. However, Mukesh Choudhary has managed to slightly fill the void after stepping up in the Powerplay for the defending champions. The left-arm pacer has so far picked up 11 wickets in 8 games this season and his stocks have been on the rise.
 

Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen has also impressed with his pace and accuracy this season. He made his debut for RR against Lucknow Super Giants and was taken for runs in his first couple of games before bagging a four-wicket haul against RCB. He has so far played five matches for RR in IPL 2022 and has eight wickets to his name in the tournament.

