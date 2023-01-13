If he is selfish, then Pakistan need two to three such players: Saeed Ajmal slams Babar Azam's critics

Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 79 runs in the second and penultimate ODI, in Karachi, as the Black Caps levelled the three-match series with the finale on Friday (January 13). After dismissing NZ for 261, after they were comfortably placed at 183 for 1, Babar Azam & Co. bundled out for a paltry 182 in 43 overs to lose by a handsome margin.

From Pakistan's perspective, only captain Babar got going on a pitch conducive for spinners. He, however, scored 79 off 114 balls, striking at 69.30. The right-hander came out to bat in the third over and was dismissed in the 43rd over and many slammed him for his slow knock and termed him selfish. While some feel he put pressure on others, many also defended him as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals from the other end. Amid all this, former Pakistan opener Saeed Ajmal has slammed Babar's critics.

"If Babar Azam is selfish, then we need two to three additional such players in the team. Babar Azam is a good player and any negative aspect of his game can be rectified," Ajmal was quoted as saying.

Ajmal also opened up on split captaincy, which is being talked about a lot in Pakistan cricket after their dismal run in home Tests in 2022. In this regard, he suggested, "There is no need for separate captains in all three formats. If they still want to do it, then they should only opt for separate captains in white and red-ball cricket."