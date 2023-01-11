Babar Azam is being forced to become weak, which is not good, feels former captain Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan cricket team hasn't had the best of times recently. While they did well to reach the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 final, they lost the finale on both occasions. However, it is their dismal home record in Tests which led to the team's severe criticism. In 2022, Pakistan failed to win a single Test on home soil. They lost 1-0 to Australia, were whitewashed for the first time at home in the format following the England drubbing and only managed a 0-0 stalemate versus New Zealand recently.

Following their poor run in whites, skipper Babar Azam was criticised severely with many calling for his sacking at least in the red-ball format. Now, former Pakistan captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has backed Babar and feels he 'is being forced to become weak'. He also opined on split captaincy and gave his verdict.

Speaking ahead of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, Misbah said to Geo News, "It is visible, Babar is being forced to become weak, which is not good. The kind of press conferences and questions being asked from Babar, everyone is watching."

Misbah asserted that if a shift of leadership has to come, it should be a collective decision."If there is a decision to be made, everyone should sit together and make a decision. The players, the selection committee, and the board should sit down and make a decision comfortably. They should review the situation and If they think changes should be made, then they should do it. If you put pressure on someone for any other reason, the whole team will be disturbed. It should not happen," Misbah pointed out.

On split captaincy, Misbah totally ruled out the possibility and mentioned, "Appointing separate captains shakes up everything as it gives birth to competition. It creates a political environment,” he concluded.