ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India set to face Australia in finals

Defending champions Australia has proceeded into the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after beating the South African women's cricket team by 5 runs (DLS) on Thursday.

Despite losing Perry, Australia must not be underestimated as they stunned the cup favourites South Africa team.

Australian women's team scored 134 runs by the end of the 20 overs. Their captain Meg Lanning led the team from the front as she scored 49 runs (not out).

South African innings were revised due to rain. The revised target is 98 runs off 13 overs. The Proteas fell five runs short of the target scoring 92 runs off 5 wickets in 20 overs.

The hosts (Australians) will now face India in the final match on Sunday. For the first time in their history, India has qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

The 'Women in Blue' are having a dream-run in this years ICC T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet and Co are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They started their campaign by defeating the defending Champs and hosts Australia by 17 runs. Aussies will be eyeing redemption against the 'women in blue'.

Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry is out of the tournament after she was struck by a hamstring injury during their match with New Zealand.

India's explosive opener Shafali Verma and bowler Poonam Yadav's form could guide the women to their maiden ICC trophy.