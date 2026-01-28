/ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav jumps five spots to seventh, Abhishek stays on top

India captain Suryakumar Yadav moved up five places to seventh with 717 points in the latest ICC men’s T20I batting rankings on Wednesday (Jan 28). His rise comes after strong performances in the ongoing five-match home series against New Zealand, where he scored 32, 82 not out and 57 not out in the first three matches, helping India take a 3-0 lead in the series. India continue to dominate the top of the rankings with star opener Abhishek Sharma holding the number one spot with 929 points and Tilak Varma placed third with 781 points.

Ishan Kishan has returned to the rankings at 64th after scoring a quick 76 off 32 balls in the second match at Raipur. Shivam Dube climbed nine spots to 58th, while Rinku Singh jumped 13 places to 68th, reflecting India’s strong batting depth.

Afghanistan batters also made good progress after their 2-1 series win over the West Indies in Dubai. Opener Ibrahim Zadran moved up to 13th place with 648 points and Rahmanullah Gurbaz rose to 15th. Player of the Series Darwish Rasooli climbed 29 places to 87th after scoring 156 runs.

South African captain Aiden Markram also entered the top 20 following his unbeaten 86 off 47 balls against the West Indies. West Indies batter Brandon King moved up to 35th, while New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips reached 44th.

In the T20I bowling rankings, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman moved up to ninth with 656 points after taking four wickets against the West Indies. India’s Jasprit Bumrah rose to 13th with 640 points and Ravi Bishnoi to 19th.

Hardik Pandya also made huge gains, jumping 18 places to 59th among bowlers after taking four wickets in three matches. He also moved up to 53rd among batters and remains third among all-rounders.