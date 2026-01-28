/IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live streaming in India?

India will aim to extend their strong run when they take on New Zealand in the fourth match of the five-game T20I series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (Jan 28). Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India have been in excellent form throughout the series and sealed the series with a commanding win on Sunday in Guwahati. They comfortably chased a target of over 150 runs in 10 overs. Earlier, the team also pulled off a successful chase of more than 200 runs with nearly five overs to spare. A major boost for India has been the return to form of captain Suryakumar Yadav, who struck back-to-back half-centuries, ending a 24-match drought without reaching the milestone.

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I - Live streaming details

As the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When and where is India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I?

The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (Jan 28), at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhatpatnmam, starting at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I live?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand.

Where to livestream India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand T20I squads -

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh