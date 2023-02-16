ICC issues an apology for its 'faux pas' of naming India as the no.1 Test team

The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued an apology on Thursday after erroneously placing India on the top of the rankings in all three formats of the game. On Wednesday, the top governing body of cricket dubbed India as the no.1 Test side before reverting on its decision few hours later.

"ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website," read a statement released by ICC.

ICC added that the rankings were changed to reflect the true data with Australia occupying the top position.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Australia remain on top of the ICC Test Team Rankings after the latest update following the conclusion of Zimbabwe's two-match series against West Indies."

Notably, India had been catapulted to the top of the list with 115 rating points, compared to Australia's 111 points. However, after the error was corrected, Australia took its position back with 126 rating points while India slid to second with 115 points.

The netizens, however, had a field day trolling ICC for its gaffe. One netizen said, "How does icc ranking works? I mean how can it change without a ball being bowled," while another added, "Not for the first time ICC has failed in its job!"

The table toppers are currently jostling amongst themselves in the hotly contested Border Gavaskar trophy. If India manages to whitewash the visitors or win the series without conceding a single match, it could very well occupy the top position again.

India beat Australia rather mercilessly in the first Test match by an innings and 132 runs. The second Test match starts on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi where the ball is expected to turn square.

(With inputs from agencies)