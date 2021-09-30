'I wouldn't be comfortable doing that': England's Jos Buttler says no family, no Ashes tour

England vice-captain Jos Buttler, who recently became a father for the second time, said that he "wouldn't be comfortable" for the upcoming Ashes tour if his family are unable to join him in Australia.

Considering the COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine rules in Australia, England players are seeking assurances for their family members to be allowed to join them for the series, starting in Brisbane on December 8.

Australia has closed its borders in an effort to control COVID-19, with limited flights and 14-day mandatory managed isolation for returning citizens.

On being asked about the same, Buttler, who is yet to play in an overseas Ashes, said, "Yes, definitely for myself. If I had to do a World Cup and an Ashes — four, five months without seeing my family — I wouldn't be comfortable doing that."

"We're still waiting for more information, as soon as possible," he said when speaking at Sixes Cricket Club, where he was unveiled as the official ambassador of Booking.com's sponsorship of the T20 World Cup.

"Hopefully in the next few days, there'll be more information. As soon as you get that it makes it easier to know what decision you're making. The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and Cricket Australia will be working very hard together to make it as good as possible," the 31-year-old said.

"It's tough to make a decision when you don't have all the answers. In Covid times, there is always going to be some sort of question that is difficult to answer.

"It could be changeable, it would be naive not to say so in the times we're living in, but you want to go there with as many assurances as possible."

Buttler will fly out to the United Arab Emirates next week as a member of England's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Recently, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison had warned that England's cricketers and their families will be given "no special deals" over quarantine.

His remarks came after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Washington DC, following their trips to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Although, the England and Wales Cricket Board are "very confident" the Ashes series will go ahead as planned amid Australia's tight border controls.

