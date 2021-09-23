'No special deals': Scott Morrison, Boris Johnson discuss Ashes tour over quarantine rules for cricketers' families

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Sep 23, 2021, 03:24 PM(IST)

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. Photograph:( Reuters )

Recently, England players sought assurances for their family members to be allowed to join them in Australia during the Ashes series, starting in Brisbane on December 8

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed cricket with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison regarding the quarantine rules for the families of England's cricketers during the upcoming Ashes tour. 

Australia's Prime Minister warned that England's cricketers and their families will be given "no special deals" over quarantine after meeting with Boris in Washington DC, following their trips to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Recently, England players sought assurances for their family members to be allowed to join them in Australia during the Ashes series, starting in Brisbane on December 8. 

Australia has closed its borders in an effort to control COVID-19, with limited flights and 14-day mandatory managed isolation for returning citizens. 

Talking about the discussion, Johnson told reporters in Washington, "I raised it and he said he was going to do his best for the families." 

"He totally got the point that for cricketers it is very tough to ask people to be away from their families over Christmas," Johnson added. 

Responding to the same, Morrison said he thought there would be no need for "special deals" allowing the families of players to accompany them. 

"I don't see a great deal of difference in skilled workers or students, who will be able to come to Australia when you reach the vaccination rates," Morrison told reporters. 

The England and Wales Cricket Board are "very confident" the Ashes series will go ahead as planned amid Australia's tight border controls. 

