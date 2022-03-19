'I would have chopped his head off..': Shoaib Akhtar recalls fiery spell against Ricky Ponting in 2005

One of the quickest bowlers in the history of cricket, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar used to terrorise the best of batters with sheer pace during his playing days. Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery ever bowled in international cricket and was famously called the Rawalpindi Express by the fans and followers of the game.

Akhtar enjoyed some great on-field duels with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting among others during his playing days. Akhtar bowled one of his most fearsome spells against Ponting during the Perth Test between Australia and Pakistan in 1999. He later terrorised Ponting once again in the 2004-2005 Test series between the two sides.

After Pakistan lost two matches in the series, Akhtar wanted to go after the Aussie batters on the bouncy track in Perth and breathed fire with the ball against Ponting. Recalling his fiery spell to the former Australia captain, Akhtar recently said he wanted to test Ponting against his pace.

The former fast bowler also admitted he was furiously fast on the day and would have gone for the batter's head had it been someone else and not Ponting facing him. Akhtar had tried to unsettle the likes of Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer as well in the series and enjoyed verbal duels with them.

"I gave it to them. In the 2005 series, me and [Justin] Langer got into a fight. Me and [Matt] Hayden got into a fight. It's verbal, not physical. I wanted to display my talent [and show] that I am better than you," Akhtar told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"During the Test match, I thought [if nothing is happening] let's hurt somebody. That's why I bowled the fastest spell. I wanted to see if Ricky can match my pace and I was purposely bowling bouncers [to] see if I could beat him but before that I had never beaten him with my sheer pace.

"Had it not been Ricky Ponting … I would have chopped his [the batsman's] head off because it was furiously fast," he added.

Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is in his international career, picking up an impressive 444 wickets across all three formats. He has remained an avid follower of the game post his retirement and never shies away from sharing his opinions on the latest issues in world cricket.