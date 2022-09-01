'I think this is the future of golf' - Cameron Smith on his decision to sign-up for LIV Golf

The LIV Golf vs PGA Tour debate continues to make headlines in golf. While the Greg Norman's LIV Golf Series is being criticised by many, it has signed up some big names in recent times. Among all, world number two Cameron Smith's joining has grabbed eyeballs at a whopping price, with the figure estimated to be $100 million (£85 million) as per journalist Daniel Rapaport.

A section has openly come hard to Smith for switching from PGA Tour to LIV Golf and, thus, the 29-year-old Aussie finally opened up on his recent move. While the British Open winner has the first to admit that money was a factor as well in his switch, he feels 'this is the future of golf'.

Speaking ahead of his debut in the LIV Golf Invitational Series in Boston this week, Smith spilled the beans on his decision to become a part of the Saudi-backed venture. He said, "You know, I'm just really excited to be here. This is a new kind of chapter in my life. I think this is the future of golf. I love how it is out here. It's a little bit more laid back on the range, the music playing. I love that stuff. I play music at home and yeah, I just can't wait to be a part of this.”

Further, he mentioned the pros of LIV Golf series and pointed out, "I think it needs to change. Particularly as our golf fans become younger, I think we need to do something to make it exciting for them. I think it's the right move for sure."

"I've had a few phone calls with players. I sat down with Jay. We had a good conversation. It has been a little bit different. But this for me was the right decision. You know, I think this is the future of golf. I think it's been the same for a very, very long time, and it needs to be stirred up a little bit," Smith asserted further.

Like many other players, Smith also stressed that being closer to his family after joining LIV Golf Series is a huge asset. He added, "For me the biggest attraction was spending more time at home. Getting that part of my life back. It's something that I've really missed. I think obviously the pandemic that we've had over the last couple years didn't really help out, but you know, for me to be able to go home, see my family, and play golf there more often, that was a really big up for me."

The latest list of joinees on Liv Tour includes the likes of Chile's Joaquin Niemann, India's Anirban Lahiri, American duo Harold Varner and Cameron Tringale along with superstar Smith.