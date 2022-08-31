EXCLUSIVE | LIV Golf has definitely been a catalyst for the game's growth, says Anirban Lahiri

On Tuesday (August 30), Anirban Lahiri became the first-ever Indian golfer to become a part of the LIV Golf Tour. The Saudi-backed LIV Series has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and faced the heat from plenty in the recent past, including veteran golfer Tiger Woods.

However, Lahiri joined a plethora of big names to be a part of LIV Golf, including British Open winner Cameron Smith. He has now become the first Asian to sign up with Liv Golf. The latest list of joinees on Liv Tour includes The Open champion Smith (Australia), Chile's Joaquin Niemann and American duo Harold Varner and Cameron Tringale. Hence, Lahiri's joining can be seen as an opportunity to target the ever-growing Asian golf market. While the financial details of the veteran Indian golfer is not known yet, the 35-year-old spoke to WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo and dwelled on the much-debated LIV Golf vs PGA Tour, his reason for making the switch and more.

Excerpts:

Q. The breakaway LIV Golf series continues to defy its detractors. Six new players including World number two Cameron Smith have joined the LIV series, including India's Anirban Lahiri. Anirban when did you decide to move on from PGA Tour?

I don't think it is the right way to put it, Diggy (smiles). It was about exploring another option. It was also exploring an alternative way. To answer your question, it was after the first event happened in London. Some of my friends were playing and I spoke to them. They said that while it has received a lot of scrutiny, it isn't what everybody is saying it is. That's when I started considering it and then it evolved from there.

Q. What is it about LIV Golf that makes it worthwhile for you to join?

I think that is a good question. Everybody has joined for personal reasons. For me, I have been in the US, fully committed to the PGA Tour. It has been seven years. A lot of things have conspired in those seven years. I have tried to work on my form, fix my issues and keep my game in good shape. At times, when you come back from a tournament schedule, I have found it difficult to blow off steam. But it hasn't felt like it at times. I have become a father twice so it gets difficult. It especially gets difficult when you don't have a family, friends, or a support system that you would like to have, not just personally but for your kid. I've asked myself 'why am I doing this?'. So, it also comes at a cost. It was always about coming back home, closer to India, give back to the game and contributing to my family.

When LIV came along, I was like 'wow, here is an opportunity for me to actually make that all a reality'. With this schedule, I can still play 8-9 times or how many times they are going to play in the US. The scheduling will be done to maximise the travel. I will be playing in Asia, with young Indian professionals. I will be able to see my coach and have my family and friends. In a nutshell, the positives were outweighing the individual pursuit of my own goals.

Speaking to Golf Digest, Smith had pointed out that the money was a “factor” but not the “biggest reason” why he decided on jumping from PGA Tour to LIV. “It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore,” Smith said. “The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing. I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing.”

Q. You would've obviously weighed up the options. There are going to be new elevated tournaments. More money. Also, with your FedEx Cup rankings just outside the top 70, you would've got an opportunity to play all those events as a guaranteed start as compared to the PGA Tour.

I think the changes brought forward are fantastic. This season is probably the best time to be a professional golfer because the opportunities are immense. If not because of LIV Golf, it has definitely been a catalyst. To answer your question, there are opportunities. I will be honest, if I was really happy with my life in the US and not come back, I could. The US government would run to give me a green card, being an athlete. I came to America because it was the best decision for my job.

If I was really happy, I wouldn't have left. Because you said very rightly that the financial aspects are there in the PGA Tour as well. But if you look at the opportunities in LIV Golf, I have plenty.