I lost 5 kg in a week, James Anderson lost 3 kg: Ben Stokes reveals 'dramatic weight loss' during India Tests

Ace England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he along with some of his teammates suffered sudden weight loss during the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad after stomach bug hit the visitors just before the match.

England suffered a crushing defeat by an innings and 25 runs in the final Test to concede the series 1-3. Stokes further revealed that he lost 5 kgs in a week while Dom Sibley lost four and James Anderson lost 3 among others.

"Players are totally committed to England and I think that was emphasised last week when a few of us went down with illness that made operating in 41-degree heat particularly taxing," Stokes told UK's 'Daily Mirror'.

"I lost 5kg in a week, Dom Sibley 4kg and Jimmy Anderson 3kg among others. Jack Leach was ducking off the field in between bowling spells and spending more time than is ideal in the toilet."

Powered by Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar's knock of 101 and 96 respectively, India posted 365 runs in the first innings before dismissing England for 135 to win the match.

"This is in no way an excuse, because everyone was ready to play, and India and Rishabh Pant especially produced a terrific performance, but I take off my hat to the effort that was put in by players who gave everything they had to try and win for England," Stokes said.

The Joe Root-led outfit were subjected to widespread criticism following the thrashing in the Test series. Stokes is of the view that only the opinions of the captain, coaches and your team-mates should matter as they try to make the team and player as good as possible.

"Pundits have a job to do and that's fine. But their responsibility isn't to make us better players and a better team. That is our job and that is what we have to focus on," said Stokes.

"The opinions that really matter are those of your captain, your coaches and your team-mates who are trying to make the team and you as a player as good as you can be."

"For a lot of guys this was their first tour of India and it has been a steep learning curve, but that is part and parcel of being a cricketer at this level. The next test is how you react to those moments. I wouldn't want any player, especially a young lad like Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley or Dom Sibley, leaving this tour and thinking they are not good enough to be here. They most definitely are."

"I have been through times like this in my career and your confidence can take a knock from a tour like this ...you have to use the disappointment in the best way you can to motivate you to improve."

England and India will next lock horns in a five-T20I series starting from March 12 in Ahmedabad before playing a three-ODI series to conclude the gruelling tour of India.