/‘I’ll fight with everything’: Sarfaraz Khan’s cryptic message after India Test snub

Star India batter Sarfaraz Khan has drawn attention with a cryptic social media post as he continues to wait for a return to the national team after nearly two years out of the senior XI. Despite averaging 64.73 in 62 first-class matches, Sarfaraz Khan has played only six Tests for India, with his last appearance coming during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where India lost the series 4-1. In his last Test appearance, Sarfaraz scored 0 and four before being left out of the playing XI.

On Thursday, Sarfaraz shared a picture from the 2019 Telugu film Jersey on social media. He captioned the post: “I may not fit in, but I will fight with everything I have got.”

Sarfaraz on Friday posted a photo from the 2019 Telugu film ‘Jersey’ Photograph: (Instagram)

The batter had made a strong impact during India’s home Test series against New Zealand, scoring 150 in the first Test. However, India went on to suffer a historic 0-3 series whitewash. Sarfaraz struggled in the remaining matches, with his highest score being just 11.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite staying around the Indian team setup, Sarfaraz has not returned to the senior side since the 1-4 defeat to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His absence became a talking point again when he was not selected for India’s squad for the Test series against South Africa. India eventually lost that two-match series 0-2.

Also Read - Sri Lanka Cricket announces free entry for fans during India Test series

India are currently playing a three-day warm-up match in Colombo as they prepare for a two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test will begin on Saturday (Aug 15) in Galle, while the second Test will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane opens up on joining ETPL after India retirement

The series will mark India’s first Test tour of Sri Lanka in more than a decade. The last time India played a Test series in Sri Lanka, they completed a 3-0 clean sweep in 2017.

Sarfaraz was last seen in action during IPL 2026, when he played for Chennai Super Kings. He scored 161 runs in seven matches at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 169.47.