/Sri Lanka Cricket announces free entry for fans during India Test series

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced free entry for fans at the Galle International Stadium and the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo for the two-Test series against India, beginning on Saturday (Aug 15) in Galle. Sri Lankan supporters have a reputation for turning up in large numbers and creating a lively atmosphere inside stadiums and free entry is expected to bring even more fans to the stands and add excitement to Test cricket, which has struggled to attract big crowds in recent years.

The last time Sri Lanka hosted India, the home team secured a historic 2-0 ODI series victory. It was Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI series win over India since 1997.

Sri Lanka will hope for similar support from the home crowd when they face Shubman Gill’s Indian side in the upcoming Test series. The matches will also be important for both teams as they continue their campaigns in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a report by Newswire, fans can enter the Galle International Cricket Stadium for free through Gate No. 4. At the SSC in Colombo, Gates 3, 4, 5 and 7 will be open for spectators.

Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane opens up on joining ETPL after India retirement

Sri Lanka Cricket had also provided free entry for several matches during the 2026 T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and India. Fans were allowed to watch the tournament opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands, along with Zimbabwe’s stunning win over Australia, without buying tickets.

IND vs SL, Warm-up

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s young batters dominated the opening day of their three-day warm-up game against India in Colombo on Friday. India’s bowlers struggled early on before Kuldeep Yadav and the other spinners helped the visitors fight back in the final session.

Sri Lanka ended the day at 363/8.