'I liked the positive attitude': Sachin Tendulkar heaps praises on Virat Kohli after half century against GT

Edited By: Sayan Ghosh
New Delhi, India Updated: May 21, 2022, 08:53 PM(IST)

Virat Kohli earned a lot of praise from Sachin Tendulkar | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Virat Kohli went into the match against Gujarat Titans on Friday with just 236 runs in 13 matches, but he was able to keep his calm to score his half century in 33 balls and then went on to slam 73 runs in 54 balls.

It has been a disappointing season for Virat Kohli with the bat as he has failed to score big in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Kohli went into the match against Gujarat Titans on Friday with just 236 runs in 13 matches, but he was able to keep his calm to score his half century in 33 balls and then went on to slam 73 runs in 54 balls. It was a welcome knock for the superstar batter after a lot of struggles and it earned a lot of praise from Indian cricket team legend Sachin Tendulkar.

“I liked the positive attitude shown by the Bangalore batters. Virat took the initiative and he started attacking. In this match, I liked one thing in particular, and that was the precision in his footwork and, as they say, showing the face of the bat. It was visible and I liked that. Both batters are fit, and their running between the wicket is brilliant,” said Tendulkar in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kohli has struggled for form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and with three golden ducks, this has been the worst edition for the former RCB skipper. But his fifty could not have come at a better time as he guided his team to victory and very close to reaching the playoff stages.

Kohli stitched together a 115-run partnership with Faf du Plessis for the opening wicket to chase down the total posted by Gujarat Titans and to take RCB to 16 points from 14 encounters.

