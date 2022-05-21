'Hope USD doesn't break my 210 runs record': Pakistan batter takes a dig at economic situation of his country

Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman recently made a hilarious remark on the ongoing economic situation in his country. The Pakistan rupee hit an all-time low of Rs 200 against the US dollar on Thursday amid political and economic instability in the country. As per the predictions of the analysts, the Pakistan rupee might continue to slide in the coming days.

Pakistan rupee hit an all-time low of Rs 200 against the US dollar on Thursday (May 19) amid political and economical instability in Pakistan. The Pakistani rupee has been on the slide for a month now and is expected to go down further. Taking a dig at the situation after the Pakistani rupee hit a new low against the USD, Zaman said he hopes it won't break his 201 runs record.

Zaman holds the record for the highest individual score by a Pakistan batter in ODI cricket. He slammed a brilliant knock of 210 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018. “I want the dollar not to break my 210 runs record,” - Zaman hilariously told a reporter responding to a query, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman also credited Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja for supporting the players by increasing their monthly stipends. After his appointment as the PCB chief last year, Raja had decided to increase the monthly stipend of all domestic players in Pakistan.

“It is a good thing that Ramiz [Raja] ensured an increase in the monthly stipends. He was very supportive in the meeting. he shared. Increase in the salaries will benefit our cricket,” said Zaman.

Zaman last featured for Pakistan in their recently-concluded T20I series against Australia at home last month. He played the final T20I against the Aussies and was dismissed for a duck. In the two ODIs that he played against the Aussies before the T20Is, Zaman had scored 84 runs.

The opening batter has been in and out of the team in the last couple of years but will be hoping to cement his spot in the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year.