I have learnt from MS Dhoni: Hardik Pandya credits former India skipper after his stunning finish vs Pakistan

Hardik Pandya emerged as the hero for India as Rohit Sharma & Co. defeated Pakistan by five wickets to get their Asia Cup 2022 campaign underway with a win. Pandya produced a brilliant all-round performance to help India restrict Pakistan on a total of 147 runs before chasing down the target with two balls to spare.

The all-rounder picked up a three-wicket haul with the ball as he made great use of the bounce on offer to trouble the Pakistan batters and skittle them out on a moderate total. He then went on to score an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls with the bat to take India home in a last-over humdinger.

Hardik was calm and composed in the middle with India requiring 21 runs to get off the final two overs. He slammed three boundaries against Haris Rauf in the 19th over to bring the equation down to 7 required off the last over. India lose Ravindra Jadeja's wicket on the first ball of the 20th over but Hardik finished off the run-chase in style with a six against Mohammad Nawaz.

After his finishing heroics against Pakistan, the Indian all-rounder credited former India captain MS Dhoni and said he has learnt a lot from him. Dhoni, who handed Pandya his India debut, is regarded as one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen.

"I try to keep things simple as much as I can. Obviously, I have learnt this from Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) while playing with him. I learn from all the cricketers I play with. I believe that if you want to take any decision in life if you are calm it will help you take better decision. I apply the same during batting and keep my options ready," Pandya told broadcaster Star Sports after India's victory.

"In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple," he added.

Pandya walked out to bat at number six for India with the scoreboard reading 89/4 at his arrival. He joined forces with Jadeja in the middle and the duo posted a 49-run stand for the fifth wicket to take India closer to victory. India were in a spot of bother in the final over after Jadeja's dismissal, but Hardik showed no signs of pressure as he sealed the game with a six.