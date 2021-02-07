'I don't have much respect for him': Novak Djokovic hits back at Nick Kyrgios

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic on Sunday hit back at Nick Kyrgios, who criticised the world number one, saying that he has little respect for the outspoken Australian off the tennis court.

The Australian ace, who has been a constant critic of Djokovic, called him a "tool" on social media last month after the Serb sent Australian Open organisers a list of requests from players seeking to have quarantine restrictions eased during their mandatory two-week isolation.

Djokovic hit back by saying that Kyrgios is good in tennis, and the Australian is talented enough to beat anyone, however, away from the game, he was not someone the Serb admired.

"My respect goes to him for the tennis he's playing. I think he's a very talented guy," Djokovic told reporters.

"He's got a big game. He has proven that he has the quality to beat any player really in the world in the past.

"Off the court, I don't have much respect for him, to be honest. That's where I'll close it.

"I really don't have any further comments for him, his own comments for me or anything else he's trying to do."