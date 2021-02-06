Japanese ace Naomi Osaka calls Mori 'ignorant' over sexist remarks

Japanese ace Naomi Osaka on Friday called Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori "ignorant", however, she maintained silence on calls of his resignation.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori, this week, said that women talked for too long in meetings. These remarks stirred massive controversies across the globe. The 83-year-old retracted and apologised for the comments he had made in a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee but refused calls to resign.

"I did look at the comments. I didn't think they were good," Osaka told a news conference in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on Monday.

She said she wanted to hear the reasoning behind the remarks and the perspective of those around Mori.

"I think if you're in a position like that, you really should think before you say anything. I don't know in what situation he said those things, but I think it's really uninformed and a bit ignorant."

Osaka has been the poster girl of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She went on to become first Asian player to be ranked world number one. She spoke on several issues during the Black Lives Matter protests.

"I'm a tennis player - what an interesting subject matter to be thrown," Osaka said when asked to elaborate on Mori's comments. "Do I think he should resign?

"I think someone that makes comments like that, they need to have more knowledge on the thing that they're talking about. I'm not sure if it's a situation where someone should demand that he resigns or if it's just something that people need to make him understand that what he said wasn't right."

