From Naomi Osaka to Sofia Kenin: Here are five women to watch at the Australian Open

The year's first Grand Slam is set to kick off on February 8. Here are five women to watch at the Australian Open, which starts on Monday after a three-week delay because of the coronavirus:

Naomi Osaka

Osaka picked up her third Grand Slam at the 2020 US Open, coming from a set and a break down to beat Victoria Azarenka in the final, and won widespread praise for her passionate support of the Black Lives Matters movement.

Named one of five sportspersons of the year by Sports Illustrated, the Japanese world number three, who also has Haitian heritage, wore different masks honouring victims of systemic racism and police brutality in the United States in each of the seven rounds at Flushing Meadow.

Media and officials in Japan broadly welcomed Osaka's campaigning. Public broadcaster NHK broke into its news programme to flash the news of the 23-year-old's latest Grand Slam triumph.

She became the first Asian player to become world number one after backing up her maiden 2018 US Open win with Australian Open victory in January 2019.

She fell in the last 32 at Melbourne Park a year ago to teen sensation Coco Gauff, before turning the tables on her 15-year-old opponent in New York.



