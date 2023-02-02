'I didn't expect...': Darwin Nunez on what surprised him in the Premier League

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has had a chaotic start to life on the Merseyside. The Uruguayan admits that it took him some time to get used to the pace of Premier League but now he is attempting to emulate his 'idol' and former Liverpool player Luis Suarez.

"Here, the league is stronger, more competitive. I didn't expect it to be so strong. Otamendi [his former Benfica teammate] told me that, but I still didn't expect it," Nunez was quoted as saying by Sky Sports in an interview.

"It has impressed me a lot. There are no bad teams. They are all in this league for a reason. The football is more difficult than in Portugal and more competitive. You don't get much time."

The 23-year-old was the big-money signing for Liverpool in the summer. It was expected that Nunez would tear up the league, just the way he did with Benfica last season, scoring 34 goals.

However, after scoring on his debut in the Community Shield, Nunez has had a start-stop-start kind of career. He was sent off on his Anfield debut after headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachin Andersen.

After coming back, Liverpool's injury crisis hasn't helped the youngster deliver on his potential.

Nunez knows the case and is seeking inspiration from Suarez who had to endure a similar spell during his first season at Anfield.

"Obviously, I still have many things to work on, for example my finishing. But I think the same thing is happening to me as happened to Suarez. In his second year, he tore it up."

With the language barrier posing as a challenge, Nunez is grateful that some of the squad members are able to converse in Spanish.

"My team-mates who speak Spanish are always translating because I still don't understand a lot of things. But watch out, because I am taking English classes. I hope that, in a year and a half, minimum, I will be able to understand everything."

Though the detractors continue to slander Nunez, the stats tell a different story. The Uruguayan has scored 10 goals and assisted one in the 25 games he has played for Liverpool this season. The stat becomes even more astonishing when one notes that Nunez has only played 1,447 minutes on the pitch.

