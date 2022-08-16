WATCH: Darwin Nunez turns into Zidane on his Anfield debut; headbutts opposition player

It was supposed to be a fairytale debut at one of the world's most prestigious and historic footballing grounds. However, Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez had other plans. The striker was given a straight red after he headbutted Crystal Palace's central defender Joachin Andersen during Monday's Premier League encounter at Anfield.

Liverpool came into the match after a hard-fought draw at Craven Cottage last week, attempting to gain the first three points of the season. However, despite dominating the game, the Eagles led through a spectacular counter-attack finished by their no. 10 Wilfried Zaha in the 32nd minute.

Afterwards, the Reds tried to mount a comeback but could not gain the precision required to penetrate the Palace defence, set tactfully by manager Patrick Vierra.

On the other side of halftime, Jurgen Klopp's men started to turn the heat but around the 58th minute, both Nunez and Andersen got into a tussle, where the former attempted a gentle nudge of the head but missed.

However, Andersen came from behind and shoved the Liverpool striker, setting him off in the process. Nunez instinctively turned around and headbutted his opponent in a violent and brisk manner.

Darwin Nunez has been sent off with a red card after head butting a player#PremierLeague #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/D0tIM3DhLn — Buzzer Sports (@Bzrsports) August 15, 2022 ×

Andersen screened his mouth with his hands and dropped to the ground while referee Paul Tierney who was manoeuvring the field nearby, went into his pocket and flashed the red card.

Nunez tried to argue his way out of the decision but the referee remained adamant about his decision. It was senior man James Milner who had to step in and escort the inexperienced youngster out of the pitch.

Read more: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte engage in touchline scuffle as London Derby ends in a draw

Down 10 men, Liverpool, instead of shutting shop, pressed on the throttle and through a magical moment of play from another South American, Luis Diaz managed to level the scores.

However, no goal came afterwards and the Reds were forced to settle for another draw.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: