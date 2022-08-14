Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte engage in touchline scuffle as London Derby ends in a draw

It is only the second week of Premier League's new season and the tempers are already flaring. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte engaged in a scuffle on Sunday as Harry Kane equalised at the death, leading to delirious scenes at Stamford Bridge.

However, shortly after the final whistle was blown, both managers came across for the customary handshake and things got heated. Tuchel, who wasn't pleased with some of the referring decisions that led to Spurs' goals wanted to give his piece of mind to Conte.

The Chelsea boss didn't let go of Conte's hands and gestured him to look in his eyes. An angry Conte took offence and mouthed his criticism as the players and support staff swarmed the two heavyweight coaches to separate them.

Both coaches were eventually shown the red card by match referee Anthony Taylor who had let them off with a warning and a yellow card, earlier in the match.

🔵⚪ Late dug out drama leads to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte receiving a red card 😳 pic.twitter.com/l9Zq9UZhlu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 14, 2022 ×

It wasn't the first time that these two had squared up during the match. Earlier, when Chelsea were leading, Havertz carried a ball diligently past the Spurs' press across the half line, only to be shrugged off the ball by the Spurs defender with this particular passage of play leading to the eventual equaliser scored by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The incident incensed Tuchel who went straight in the ear of Conte who was midway into his celebration. The two faced each other and soon a tussle ensued.

😱🔥 Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel have to be pulled apart during Chelsea's feisty clash against Spurs.pic.twitter.com/2Fu5RgciyZ — LIGI Transfers ™ (@LIGIFootball) August 14, 2022 ×

Afterwards, the game only got spicier as both sets of players took the brash approach to see off the remaining quarter.

The game was all poised to finish in favour of Chelsea as the hosts dominated from the word go. Chelsea managed to build on the early momentum as new summer signing Koulibaly made a sweet contact from the edge of the box from a whipping Marc Cucurella cross to give the advantage at the 19th minute.

From there up until halftime, Chelsea dominated the game. After the break, the trend continued. However, at the hour mark, Tottenham upped the tempo and managed to hold the ball for a sustained period of time and make the game even.

