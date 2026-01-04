/'I couldn’t believe that...': Ricky Ponting on Shubman Gill being left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad

Shubman Gill scored heavily for India in the red-ball series against England and later returned to the T20I squad during the Asia Cup 2025, where he was also named vice-captain. However, after his comeback, Gill struggled to make big scores in T20Is and did not reach a single half-century in the format. As a result, he was eventually left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad. Speaking on the ICC Review about Gill’s snub, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said that he was surprised by Gill’s exclusion from the team.



“I couldn’t believe that. I mean, I know his recent form hasn’t been great in white-ball cricket. The last time that I really saw much of him play was the Test series against England in the UK, where he batted as well as I’ve ever seen anybody bat. I think, one, I’m surprised, but two, it just shows the depth of Indian cricket,” Ponting said on ICC Review.

“If you can think that someone as good as Shubman Gill doesn’t get picked in a World Cup squad, then it goes to show how many good players they do have,” he added.

Since his return during the Asia Cup, Gill has played 15 T20I innings and scored 291 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26. His highest score was 47, which came against Pakistan in Dubai on Sep 21 last year.

What selectors said

The selectors cited that the team balance was the main reason behind the decision, as Gill’s recent T20I performances have failed to strengthen his case for selection.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Gill is a high-quality player but has been short of runs at the moment. He added that different team combinations were chosen for the World Cup and when only 15 players can be picked, someone has to miss out. Unfortunately, Gill was the one left out this time.

“We know what a quality player he is, but, perhaps short of a little bit of runs at the moment. It’s unfortunate to have missed out in the last World Cup as well because we went with different combinations. But it’s the combinations more than anything else…Someone has to miss out when you pick 15 and unfortunately, it’s Gill at this point,” said Ajit Agarkar in the press conference for India’s squad announcement for the T20 World Cup.

