/Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, ILT20 Final: When and where to watch match live streaming in India?

Desert Vipers will face MI Emirates in the ILT20 final on Sunday (Jan 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, bringing their rivalry back to the spotlight. The Vipers booked their place in the final earlier by beating MI Emirates in Qualifier 1, with Andries Gous playing a brilliant unbeaten knock of 120. MI Emirates, however, got another chance and made it count by defeating Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Qualifier 2. MI’s bowlers delivered an excellent performance, restricting ADKR to 120 for eight in their 20 overs. During the chase, MI lost few early wickets, but Tom Banton and Shakib Al Hasan steadied the innings and guided the team to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Desert Vipers have already beaten MI once in the playoffs and the big question now is whether they can produce another strong performance in the final to lift the trophy.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, ILT20 Final - Live streaming details

As the ILT20 final between Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, ILT20 final?

The ILT20 final between Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates will be played on Sunday (Jan 4), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where to watch Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, ILT20 final live?

The ILT20 final between Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates will be broadcast live on the Zee Network in India.

Where to livestream Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, ILT20 final?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the ILT20 final between Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates on the FanCode app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the ILT20 final between Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates will be held at 7:30 pm IST.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, ILT20 final - Squads

MI Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Kieron Pollard(c), Romario Shepherd, Allah Ghazanfar, Arab Gul Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Zahoor Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Nosthush Kenjige, Tajinder Dhillon, Dan Mousley, Kadeem Alleyne, Chris Woakes, Sunny Patel, Ackeem Auguste, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jordan Thompson, Mohamed Shafeeq and Zain Ul Abidin