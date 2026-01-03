/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand. This list also includes Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Azharuddin
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand. During his era, Tendulkar played 42 ODI matches against the Kiwis and scored 1,750 runs at an average of 46.05.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is next on this list with 1,657 runs in 33 ODI matches against New Zealand. His tally also includes six centuries and nine half-centuries.
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is third on this list. He played 23 ODIs against New Zealand and scored 1,157 runs at an average of 52.59. His tally also includes six centuries and three half-centuries.
Indian legend Mohammad Azharuddin is fourth on this list with 1,118 runs in 40 ODI matches against the Black Caps. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.
The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, is fifth on this list. In 32 ODIs against the Black Caps, he scored 1,079 runs at an average of 35.96. His tally also includes three centuries and six half-centuries.