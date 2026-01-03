LOGIN
Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand

Published: Jan 03, 2026, 21:07 IST

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand. This list also includes Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Azharuddin

Sachin Tendulkar - 1,750 runs
Sachin Tendulkar - 1,750 runs

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand. During his era, Tendulkar played 42 ODI matches against the Kiwis and scored 1,750 runs at an average of 46.05.

Virat Kohli - 1,657 runs
Virat Kohli - 1,657 runs

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is next on this list with 1,657 runs in 33 ODI matches against New Zealand. His tally also includes six centuries and nine half-centuries.

Virender Sehwag - 1,157 runs
Virender Sehwag - 1,157 runs

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is third on this list. He played 23 ODIs against New Zealand and scored 1,157 runs at an average of 52.59. His tally also includes six centuries and three half-centuries.

Mohammad Azharuddin - 1,118 runs
Mohammad Azharuddin - 1,118 runs

Indian legend Mohammad Azharuddin is fourth on this list with 1,118 runs in 40 ODI matches against the Black Caps. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.

Sourav Ganguly - 1,079 runs
Sourav Ganguly - 1,079 runs

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, is fifth on this list. In 32 ODIs against the Black Caps, he scored 1,079 runs at an average of 35.96. His tally also includes three centuries and six half-centuries.

