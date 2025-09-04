/How re-watching Wimbledon final fuelled Amanda Anisimova's victory over Iga Swiatek

"It's not how many times you get knocked down that counts; it's how many times you get back up." – Vince Lombardi. This quote perfectly describes Amanda Anisimova’s journey from a painful loss at SW19 to a thrilling comeback at Flushing Meadows. Fifty-three days ago, Poland's Iga Swiatek handed Anisimova a crushing defeat, winning 6-0, 6-0 (a rare double bagel) in the Wimbledon final. The loss was tough, and Anisimova admits it left her feeling down. "I was devastated, especially because I know how much people paid to watch that match," she said, reflecting on the disappointment. But instead of letting it define her, she used that setback as the path to her comeback. At the US Open 2025, Anisimova turned the tables, defeating Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the quarter-finals and avenging her earlier defeat.

What helped her in defeating Iga Swiatek?

Anisimova’s victory wasn’t just about playing better; it was about learning from her loss, growing mentally stronger, and pushing through challenges. She rewatched the Wimbledon final and used it as motivation. "It was painful, but I watched it to see what I could avoid," she said. “Then, after, I had to watch some good highlights to remove that from my brain.”, Anisimova said at the post-match presentation.

This approach was new for Anisimova, who admits she wouldn’t have handled such losses so well in the past. "A few years ago, I would have blamed myself more or held on to the guilt for longer," she confessed. But after taking a break for her mental health, her attitude towards setbacks has changed.

“I made a point to myself, and maybe to others, that if you put out a positive mindset, you can achieve a positive outcome.” Her win against Swiatek is a true tale of resilience.