/5 Greatest male tennis players of all time: Federer at no. 3, check who tops the list

From Roger Federer to Pete Sampras, meet the five greatest players of all times in men's tennis. The ranking is done on the basis of grand slam titles won. These five legends have 92 grand slam titles combined.
Novak Djokovic is the greatest male tennis player of all time in terms of grand slams titles. Djoker Nole has 24 grand slam singles titles to his name. Djokovic conquered the Australian hard court 10 times, the most by any male tennis player. He’s spent 428 weeks as world No. 1 and is the only man to win every slam at least three times. Djokovic entered the golden slam club after winning the gold medal in Paris 2024.
Rafael Nadal has 22 grand slam titles, including a record of 14 French Open wins. He’s one of the few players to complete the golden slam, winning all four majors plus Olympic gold. Nadal was nicknamed the 'King of Clay' as it was close to impossible to defeat him during his prime at the Roland Garros.
Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and held the No. 1 ranking for 310 weeks. Federer has won the most titles (8) at the SW19 in the Open Era. Federer also has an Olympic gold medal; however, that feat was in a doubles game during the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in China.
Pete Sampras retired with a total of 14 grand slam titles. However, Sampras couldn't establish his dominance over the clay court in Paris. Sampras spent 286 weeks as the world no. 1. In a span of eight years from 1993 to 2000, Pete won seven Wimbledon trophies.
Roy Emerson won 12 grand slam singles titles and 16 doubles trophies, totaling 28 before the Open Era. He also held the record of six Australian Open men's singles titles until 2019, when Novak Djokovic won his seventh title.