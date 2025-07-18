/5 Greatest male tennis players of all time: Federer at no. 3, check who tops the list

Novak Djokovic is the greatest male tennis player of all time in terms of grand slams titles. Djoker Nole has 24 grand slam singles titles to his name. Djokovic conquered the Australian hard court 10 times, the most by any male tennis player. He’s spent 428 weeks as world No. 1 and is the only man to win every slam at least three times. Djokovic entered the golden slam club after winning the gold medal in Paris 2024.