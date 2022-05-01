'Hope it doesn't...": Former India cricketer has his say on Ravindra Jadeja leaving CSK captaincy

Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings after their disappointing run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and MS Dhoni will be taking over the duties.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," the official statement from CSK stated.

Former Indian cricket team Irfan Pathan expressed his concern for Jadeja after the all-rounder’s decision and said that he hopes that the situation will not affect him negatively. "I really Feel for Ravindra Jadeja. Let's hope it doesn't effect (sic) him as a cricketer in a negative way," he tweeted.

CSK are currently ninth in the IPL points table with just four points from eight matches and they have the second worst net run rate in the competition (-0.538) – ahead of only Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni has been a top performer for CSK this season with a couple of great finishes and the veteran wicketkeeper batsman has scored 132 runs at an average of 44. Dhoni stayed unbeaten four times and he scored 16 runs off the final four balls of the match to guide CSK to victory over MI.

On the other hand, Jadeja has scored just 112 runs at an average of 22.40 and with the ball, he has taken just five wickets with an economy rate of 8.19 since taking over the CSK captaincy.