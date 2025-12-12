/Historic honour in Mullanpur as stands named after Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recently unveiled stands named after Women’s World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Stadium in Mullanpur. The ceremony took place before the second T20I between India and South Africa on Thursday (Dec 11) evening. This moment was especially significant as it marked only the third time a stand in an Indian stadium has been named after an international women's cricketer.

Harmanpreet, who led India to their historic Women’s World Cup title last month, shared her emotions. “After winning the World Cup, a lot of things changed in life. But this is a special moment for me that the land where I started playing, there will be a stand in my name on that ground. I really want to thank Punjab Cricket Association for that. You know all the hard work and struggles has paid for me. I think it is very emotional moment for me but whoever is going to watch or listening, it is going to be very motivational for them,” Kaur said in a video posted by BCCI.

Earlier, the Cricket Association of Bengal had named a stand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata after former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee had also announced a new stadium in Darjeeling named after Women’s World Cup winner Richa Ghosh.

Yuvraj Singh, who has also mentored players like Indian captain Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, spoke about the honour. “That’s a huge honour. I think it’s been lot of years playing for Indian. And Punjab. So it’s a special ground for me as a coach and mentor. Thanks to the BCCI and PCA for giving me their support and giving me that huge honour,” he said in the video posted by BCCI.

Singh, who played a key role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup victories, expressed pride in Harmanpreet and her team. “Very proud of her (Harmanpreet). Very proud of the whole Indian team winning the World Cup, it was their dream. Very proud of them to win the final and very happy for them. Ecstatic for them,” he said