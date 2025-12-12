LOGIN
  • /5 foreign all-rounders ready to hit jackpot in IPL 2026 auctions: No.2 is from RCB’s title-winning squad

5 foreign all-rounders ready to hit jackpot in IPL 2026 auctions: No.2 is from RCB’s title-winning squad

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 17:54 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 17:54 IST

Explore 5 foreign all-rounders who could make a big impact in IPL 2026 auctions. See their skills, performances, and potential to earn top bids in the upcoming mini-auctions.

Wanindu Hasaranga
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Wanindu Hasaranga

Hasaranga is a top leg-spinner and handy lower-order batter. His ability to take wickets in the middle overs and contribute quick runs makes him a valuable all-rounder for any IPL side.

Liam Livingstone
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is a spin-bowling all-rounder who can also hit quick runs in the lower order. His ability to take wickets and accelerate the innings adds balance to his IPL team.

Kyle Mayers
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Kyle Mayers

Mayers is a skilful all-rounder, combining medium pace bowling with useful lower-order batting. His ability to take key wickets and score quick runs adds balance and depth to his IPL team.

Beau Webster
4 / 5
(Photograph: X/Cricket South Africa)

Beau Webster

Webster contributes as a fast bowler and a capable batter in the middle order. His experience and consistent performances help control matches in both the bowling and batting departments.

Wiaan Mulder
5 / 5
(Photograph: X/Cricket South Africa)

Wiaan Mulder

Mulder bowls a steady medium pace and can score quick runs when needed. His all-round skills give his team flexibility in both batting and bowling, making him an important player in the IPL lineup.

