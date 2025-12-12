/5 foreign all-rounders ready to hit jackpot in IPL 2026 auctions: No.2 is from RCB’s title-winning squad

Explore 5 foreign all-rounders who could make a big impact in IPL 2026 auctions. See their skills, performances, and potential to earn top bids in the upcoming mini-auctions.
Hasaranga is a top leg-spinner and handy lower-order batter. His ability to take wickets in the middle overs and contribute quick runs makes him a valuable all-rounder for any IPL side.
Liam Livingstone is a spin-bowling all-rounder who can also hit quick runs in the lower order. His ability to take wickets and accelerate the innings adds balance to his IPL team.
Mayers is a skilful all-rounder, combining medium pace bowling with useful lower-order batting. His ability to take key wickets and score quick runs adds balance and depth to his IPL team.
Webster contributes as a fast bowler and a capable batter in the middle order. His experience and consistent performances help control matches in both the bowling and batting departments.
Mulder bowls a steady medium pace and can score quick runs when needed. His all-round skills give his team flexibility in both batting and bowling, making him an important player in the IPL lineup.