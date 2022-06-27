'He's your primary keeping option if Pant is unavailable' - Aakash Chopra makes big claim on Dinesh Karthik

'He's your primary.....' - Aakash Chopra makes big claim on Dinesh Karthik Photograph:( AFP )
Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra made a big statement on Dinesh Karthik after India's seven-wicket win over Ireland in the first T20I.
Hardik Pandya-led India were off to a winning start in the first T20I versus Ireland at The Village, Dublin on Sunday evening (June 26). After opting to bowl first, Hardik & Co. got early scalps but were asked to chase 109 in a rain-curtailed 12-over contest, which they won by seven wickets courtesy of Deepak Hooda's 47 and captain Hardik's blitz.
During the Ireland innings, Dinesh Karthik was the No. 1 wicketkeeping choice despite the squad comprising Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. Thus with DK keeping wickets, in Rishabh Pant's absence, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has made a big statement. He feels DK keeping wickets is a big statement made by Team India ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year.
"Dinesh Karthik is keeping, which means no Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson didn't get an opportunity also. What does it mean, that he is now your primary keeping option if Pant is unavailable, that's a big statement, that's a big endorsement," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. In addition, the ex-Indian player heaped praise on opener Kishan who played a crucial cameo, 11-ball 26, in the series opener to set the tone for Pandya-led India in a tough run-chase.
"Ishan Kishan played a short knock but a knock which showed that he is cut above the rest. He has the ability to sight the ball early, the might to play the big shots and if you want to search for a disruptive opener, he is the guy, he is putting his hand up all the time," he added.
'He has found....': Former cricketer all praise for star India player after Ireland T20I series opener
For the unversed, Ishan returned with most runs (206) at 41.20, including two fifties, in the India-South Africa T20Is at home. Thus, he has carried his form in the Ireland series and will aim for a big score in the series finale, which will take place at the same venue on Tuesday evening (June 27).