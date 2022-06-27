'He has found....': Former cricketer all praise for star India player after Ireland T20I series opener

Hardik Pandya-led India kicked off their two-match T20I series versus Ireland at The Village, Dublin on Sunday evening (June 26). In a rain-affected 12-over aside contest, Hardik & Co. defeated a spirited Ireland by seven wickets to take an unassailable lead in the process.

Vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone for Team India after the visitors opted to bowl first. Bhuvi removed Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie for nought, with some early movement, and took India off to a flier. While Harry Tector's 33-ball 64 propelled Ireland to 108/4, in a dozen overs, Bhuvi remained economical (going at 5.30) and ended with 3-1-16-1. In reply, Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 47 and Hardik's 12-ball 24 took India to a comfortable win with 16 balls to spare.

While reviewing the India-Ireland T20I series opener in a video shared on his YouTube channel, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed out the recent success that Bhuvi has achieved is his second coming. For the unversed, he was the Player-of-the-Series in the India-South Africa T20Is at home. In the Ireland series opener, the 32-year-old pacer attained another feat, becoming the leading wicket-taker in powerplays in T20Is (34). Thus, he went past West Indies spinner Samuel Badree and New Zealand seamer Tim Southee (both with 33 scalps each).

"Let's talk about Bhuvi because he has found a second wind. If you had asked me six to eight months back, I would have said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a very good bowler, but he is not in my T20 scheme of things because there was no pace in the deliveries."

"There was swing in the hand, but let's be honest, the swing that was always there had also reduced, the pace was slightly going down, and suddenly you are asking that an important component of the bowling is missing, without which it will not work because there are a lot of other bowlers," opined Chopra.

Chopra further added, "But this is his second wind. You will give him a lot of credit for how well he has bowled. You will also credit the team management for sticking with him continuously, I felt they would not stay with him after the World Cup. But he is continuously improving. The way the ball is swinging from his hand, it's been a revelation of sorts about how well you can get your rhythm back. The speed gun is still showing the same speed but the swing is back. That means Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back. I am really, really happy for him."

Bhuvi-starrer India will take on Ireland in the second and final T20I on June 28 (Tuesday) at the same venue.