'Here is a guy who has been around for 500 int'ls...' Bishop lauds Kohli's commitment on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Virat Kohli achieved another record when India stepped on the field to take on West Indies in the opening day of the second and final Test in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad on Thursday (July 20). Kohli became only the tenth player to enter the 500-match club when India were asked to bat first in the series finale, being held in the Caribbean island.

Among Indians, Kohli became only the fourth player to reach the coveted club. Sachin Tendulkar leads the overall list (664) whereas MS Dhoni (538) and current head coach Rahul Dravid (509) occupy the second and third spot, respectively, in the list featuring Indians. On Thursday, Kohli attained the fourth position in his landmark appearance.

Debuting in 2008, Kohli soon became India's go-to-batter across formats and has amassed over 25,000 international runs along with 75 tons. On Day One of the second Test, Kohli came out to bat at 153 for 2 and saw his side lose two quick wickets before the tea break. However, he remained undeterred, looked focused and in complete control, ran hard between wickets to take India to 288 for 4 at stumps, being unbeaten on 87 along with Ravindra Jadeja (34*).

During the 72nd over, Kohli-Jadeja ran hard to add two more runs to the scoreboard. While completing the second run, Kohli realised he was in danger and, thus, dived to save himself. His efforts bore fruits as he survived and his commitment was hailed by former cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop.

Bishop reflected on Kohli's commitment and intensity when play was stopped momentarily. He said, "Absolutely superb. That's the sort of desperation you love to see incorporated in your batting and batsmanship. This is a Test match. You sometimes see guys doing this in desperation in a one-day or white-ball scenario, but here is a guy who has been around for 500 international games and in a Test match, knows the value of every run. Putting his body on the line and diving to make sure he's in. That tells you how badly he wants whatever he gets out of this innings."

It is to be noted that play was halted for a brief period for Kohli, who was attended by the team physio after his desperate dive. After preventing a run-out, the 34-year-old signalled for the physio instantly. The former Indian captain's jersey was in a mess and he also did some damage to his already-taped finger. However, Kohli put his body on the line for the team's cause.

'I wish I could get every young batter in the Caribbean - male and female - running like that...'

Thus, Bishop was in awe of Kohli and added, "I wish I could get every young batter in the Caribbean - male and female - running like that and not just sitting back waiting for boundaries. You know how much you can top up your scores but this sort of intensity... I have seen a number of batters no desperate enough to dive and commit themselves like that. This is a good example."

Day One proved to be memorable for Kohli. Having entered the 500-match club, he also achieved more milestones during his unbeaten 87. The right-hander became India's fifth-highest scorer in Tests, fifth-highest run getter in international cricket and also the fifth-highest run-scorer by a batter at No. 4 in whites.

Kohli will aim to get to his 29th Test century -- which will be his second of 2023 -- when Day Two kicks off in Trinidad on Friday (July 21).

