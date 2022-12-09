'He told me during Asia Cup...': Shoaib Malik credits Babar Azam for being vocal about his T20 WC omission

Pakistan, under Babar Azam, reached the T20 World Cup 2022 final but lost to eventual winners England at the MCG, Melbourne last month. Their campaign was a topsy-turvy affair as the Men in Green lost their opening two games only to win four in a row and make the final. It was a young squad which impressed many, however, there was a lot of talk regarding the squad which didn't have veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Malik was part of the 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, in the UAE, and did come up with some valuable contributions. However, the 40-year-old last played for the Men in Green during the Bangladesh T20Is, in Mirpur, and has been out of favour since then. After his T20 WC omission, he had shared a cryptic tweet saying, "When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest."

A month after the T20 WC final, Malik has opened up on his omission and credited skipper Babar Azam foer being vocal about his non-selection. He said on Cricket Pakistan, "Mujhe nahi pata inside news kya hai, lekin Babar ne mujhe Asia Cup me bola tha ki World Cup me ye hi team jaayegi. Uski side se sab communicate hota raha, vo mere se achhe terms pe hai. Main usko apna chhota bhai samajhta hu, uski grooming ya help out karne me, ya jab bhi usko discuss karni hai cheezein, main hamesha se vahan hu aur rahunga. (I don't know what's the inside news, but Babar Azam informed me during the 2022 Asia Cup that the same team will be part of the upcoming T20 WC in Australia. He was in constant communication and remains on good terms with me. I consider him my younger brother. I'm always ready to help him out whenever needed)."

Further, the former Pakistan captain Malik asserted that he does not hold a grudge against Babar and only wants him to grow as a player. “Main aisa nahi hu ki agar main kisi vajah se team me nahi aaya, toh main naaraz ho jau ya muh bana lu. Main aisa bilkul nahi hu. Main karunga bhi nahi aisa. Meri duaa hai uske saath, main chahta hu vo grow kare aur Pakistan team ko, aur uski performances ko top of the table rakhe. (I don't hold a grudge against Babar. I'm certainly not like that. I want him to grow and help Pakistan be on top),” he added.