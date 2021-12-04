'He spotted an issue': Harshal Patel reveals how former pacer Zaheer Khan helped him to improve bowling skill

Indian pacer Harshal Patel, who emerged as a star player during the Indian Premier League 2021 with 32 wickets, revealed how a small tip from former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan helped his bowling technique. Owing to his terrific performance in this year's IPL, Patel got a chance to make his T20I debut for India during the home series against New Zealand that India won 3-0.

Harshal was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021 and emerged as a vital cog for the team. He ended the season with the most wickets, winning the purple cap and also won the MVP award of the tournament.

He continued the momentum during his international debut as he won the Player of the Match award when he made his T20I debut against the New Zealand team. The seamer has been impressing the spectators and critics with his bowling skills, now he reveals how interaction with veteran pacer Zaheer Khan helped him.

"When I was with DC and we were playing MI, I got a chance to speak with Zaheer bhai. I have this massive problem of my deliveries drifting down the leg stump, and I spoke to him about it. He spotted an issue with my release angle. With my angle, if I pitch the ball on the off-stump, it will automatically drift to the leg stump," Harshal Patel told The Indian Express.

He added, "The release angle should target the sixth or seventh stump line and then the ball will hit the off stump, he advised me. A small tip made a massive difference in my consistency and changed me as a bowler."