BCCI confirms India tour of South Africa to go ahead without T20s with revised dates and itinerary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that India's tour of South Africa will proceed with the revised dates and itinerary amid fears due to the emergence of a new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant Omicron. The 'variant of concern' has been spreading in several African countries and also in other parts of the world.

Concerns related to the variant has forced countries to impose international travel bans, which also made India's tour of South Africa doubtful. Now, BCCI has given an update as it informed that the Indian team will participate in a three-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI series starting December 26.

"India's tour of South Africa, 2021-22, will proceed with the revised dates and itinerary. The team will participate in a three-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI series starting December 26th, 2021," read the BCCI's statement in decisions made at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The decision was one of the eight decisions taken by the BCCI in its 90th AGM in Kolkata.

Earlier, the teams were supposed to play three Tests, as many ODIs, and four T20I matches, starting from December 17 but now, the T20I series has been postponed and also the dates have been changed.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that India will be sending 20 players across two formats for the tour along with extra net bowlers. Some among the 20 members will be those who are currently in South Africa for the A-series.

"Most of them will come back after the third A Test but maybe a couple will be selected in the main squad and a few who will be net bowlers," the official said.