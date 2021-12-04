'He has not recovered completely': BCCI reveals why Shubman Gill didn't take field on Day 2 of Mumbai Test

The Indian cricket board BCCI revealed why batter Shubman Gill didn't take the field on Day 2 of the second and final test against New Zealand, which is underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Providing an update on Gill, BCCI on its official Twitter handle wrote: "Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure."

During the match, New Zealand's star spinner Ajaz Patel claimed the rare honour of bagging all 10 wickets in an innings and bowled out India for 325. However, the Indian bowling unit displayed a stunning performance to take control of the second Test.

In reply, the New Zealand batters collapsed to 62 all out and India were 332 ahead by stumps after not enforcing the follow-on and reaching 69 for 0 in their second innings. For India, Mayank Agarwal (38)* and Cheteshwar Pujara (29)* opened during India's second innings. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332.

At stumps, Agarwal said, "This innings was all about grit and determination. I haven't changed much, just tried to stay side on, but it's more mental than technical. For my batting, if I don't attack I'll get stuck, so if I don't put Ajaz under the pump, he will keep bowling in good areas."

"The Indian domestic circuit is tough, and the years anyone spends there helps them. It's hard and the experience and learnings you get is phenomenal, and I've carried that into international cricket. We will look to pile on as many runs as we can tomorrow and put the pressure on New Zealand," he added.