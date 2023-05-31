'He should've played ODI WC 2019': Anil Kumble recalls CSK star Ambati Rayudu's shocking omission

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a fairytale end to IPL 2023 as they defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rain-marred summit clash by five wickets. CSK's win also marked the end of Ambati Rayudu's career as the veteran had already announced that IPL 2023 finale would be his last game in the cash-rich league. Thus, Rayudu ended his career in a fitting way by contributing with a crunch 8-ball 18 in CSK's stiff chase of 171 versus GT. He had ended his international career playing 55 ODIs and six T20Is for India, scoring 1,694 and 42 runs respectively.

Many believe Rayudu was one of those cricketers who could not play for India for a long time despite having immense potential. He enjoyed a long run in India's ODI squad ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup but was dropped from the final squad for the mega event in England and Wales. His omission shocked many as Rayudu did a reasonably good job at No. 4 before the BCCI selectors opted for Vijay Shankar in place of him. During IPL 2023, when rain halted proceedings in the second half, former India head coach Anil Kumble recalled Rayudu's omission and said 'it was a huge blunder'

"Rayudu should have played the 2019 World Cup. Oh yes, there's no doubt about it. It was a huge blunder. You prepared him for that role for so long and his name just disappears from the squad. It was surprising nonetheless," Kumble said on Jio Cinema during the rain break in the IPL 2023 finale.