‘He reminds me of Imran Khan’ – Aaqib Javed names Pakistan star who can replace Babar Azam as captain

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has heaped praise on Shaheen Afridi and said the left-arm fast bowler reminds him of former captain Imran Khan. Afridi recently led his side Lahore Qalandars to a memorable triumph in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. Lahore defeated Multan Sultans in the final to lift their maiden PSL trophy.

Afridi earned applause from all corners for his remarkable leadership qualities as he led the side by example. The fast bowler delivered consistent performances with the ball and led the side extremely well to help them lift the PSL trophy. Javed, who is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, made a bold claim backing Afridi to become Pakistan's future captain.

Afridi, who is one of the best young pacers in the world at present, has already played 22 Tests and 28 ODIs for Pakistan and has become an integral member of the squad across all formats. He has also shown his leadership skills in the PSL and is touted to have a promising future ahead.

Javed, who has observed Afridi's growth from close quarters being his head coach at Lahore Qalandars, said the left-arm pacer has natural leadership qualities and reminds him of Imran Khan. He expects Afridi to take over Pakistan's captaincy responsibilities from current skipper Babaz Azam in the future.

“Shaheen has natural leadership talent and this is something we figured out two years ago. This is why we promoted him as vice-captain. I personally don’t think that age has any factor when it comes to leadership. For a captain, it is important to be committed and honest; these two things are present in Shaheen in abundance,” Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

“When we went to meet Imran Khan, I told him that Shaheen reminded me of his traits and I said that he will make us all proud. I am waiting for that time and the time will come soon,” he added.

Khan, who is also the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, is the only cricket captain to have led the team to a World Cup win. Imran-led Pakistan lifted the World Cup in 1992. Pakistan have since failed to lift the World Cup title again as they continue to wait for their second triumph.