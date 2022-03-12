'Virat's bad patch has gone for too long': Ex-Pakistan captain backs Kohli to end his century drought soon

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels Virat Kohli's rough patch with the willow has extended for too long and that now it's time for him to score big runs for India. Kohli has not enjoyed the best of form in international cricket over the last couple of years as the wait for his 71st international century has extended over two years.

Kohli scored his last international ton in November 2019 and has since failed to reach the triple-figure mark across formats despite having gotten great starts on several occasions. In his last outing which was also Kohli's 100th Test, the batting maestro looked in fine touch as he got off to a good start. However, Kohli once again failed to get a big knock.

Kohli was dismissed on 45 in his 100th Test as he was cleaned up by Sri Lankan spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. As his century drought continues to extend, Latif has backed Kohli to score a century soon. Latif also spoke about Kohli's struggles and said he needs to get back among the runs soon.

“It is time for him to score runs. The bad patch has gone for too long. He has got a great chance here. People are very concerned over his century, but I think he will be slamming a hundred either in this Test or in the next two-three games,” Latif said in a video on his official YouTube channel.

“He had internal problems and lost his captaincy, went out of form. The opposition also works on his weakness and they are bowling him according to the plan," added the former Pakistan skipper.

Also Read: 'Nobody can touch Virat': Ex-India batting coach backs Kohli to equal Sachin Tendulkar's world record

Further decoding Kohli's struggles with the willow over the last couple of years, Latif said the former India skipper plays with an open stance and has the tendency of going after deliveries outside off which has worked against him. Latif advised Kohli to take help of data analytics to work on his weakness.

“Some players don't believe in data when they're in a good patch. It is time for him to go data analysts. The problem is he has an open stance and chasing deliveries outside off. The opposition has worked on this weakness,” said Latif.

“He has to lessen the number of dot balls he plays. He has to be more aggressive. He has to fasten his initial movement. He is farther from the ball with his open stance. Being late is fine, being very late is dangerous," he added.