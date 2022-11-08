'He plays some shots where.....' - Ben Stokes on Suryakumar Yadav ahead of India-ENG T20 WC SF clash

On Thursday (November 10), India is set to take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition. India topped Group 2, with four wins from five games, whereas Jos Buttler-led England won three, lost one whereas one game was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. The marquee India-England battle will see some superstar players rub shoulders against each other but majority of Indians will hope for another rollicking performance from in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav.

SKY has lit up the T20 WC 2022 edition with his batting heroics. In five games, the right-hander has amassed 225 runs at an impressive strike rate of 193.97, including three half-centuries. In India's 71-run win over the Netherlands, he struck a 25-ball 61 not out and played some outrageous shots. Speaking of SKY, England all-rounder Ben Stokes lavished huge praise on him while speaking to the reporters ahead of the India-England semis.

Stokes was all praise for Surya and said, “Suryakumar obviously came in and set the world alight. He’s a fantastic player and plays some shots where you sort of are scratching your head sometimes."

Stokes added, “He’s is in great form, but on Thursday, hopefully we can try and shut him down and not allow him to get on one of his rampages." He also mentioned that facing any team in the semis can be tricky. In this regard, he pointed out, "Whoever you face in the semi-final of the World Cup is always going to be tough because both groups were very tough to get through. Finishing in top two of either group was going to be a challenge."

India and England will meet in an ICC semi-final for the first time in 35 years, in men's cricket, following the 1987 50-over World Cup. Back then, England had won by a run but Rohit Sharma & Co. will hope to turn the tables in their favour this time around. In Men's T20 WCs, India and England have locked horns thrice with the Men in Blue having a 2-1 lead. This will be their first face-off since the 2012 edition.

India and England will meet at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday (November 10) whereas New Zealand will play Pakistan in the first semis at the SCG, Sydney on Wednesday (November 09).