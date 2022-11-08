T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Pakistan weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in first semi-final?

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Wednesday (November 09). After topping Group 1 in the Super 12 round, the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps had assured themselves of playing the first semi-final whereas a run of green, with the Netherlands defeating title contenders South Africa, helped Babar Azam & Co. remain alive and proceed to the semi-final round.

Thus, Pakistan and New Zealand are all set to face each other in back-to-back T20 WCs. In last year's edition, in the UAE, Babar-led Men in Green defeated the Kiwis by five wickets in an intense clash in Sharjah during the Super 12s. This time around, the stakes are higher given a ticket for the final is up for grabs. So far, the two teams have played each other on five occasions in the ICC semi-finals.

Pakistan v New Zealand in SFs of ICC events:

WC 1992: Pak beat NZ, Auckland

WC 1999: Pak beat NZ, Manchester

CT 2000: NZ beat Pak, Nairobi

WT20 2007: Pak beat NZ, Cape Town

CT 2009: NZ beat Pak, Johannesburg

Pakistan leads NZ 3-2 but anything can happen on any day. Given Kiwis have become much more confident and consistent in WCs over the years, the Asian giants have a stern test. Let's have a look at the weather forecast for the epic face-off at the SCG, Sydney:

As per the weather reports, the temperature of Sydney city on Wednesday will be 22° Celcius during the day and it will come down to 15° Celcius at night. While the sky will be partly cloudy during the course of the day, there should be no concerns for the cricket fans as it is expected to be an uninterrupted match.

The chances of rain are 24% during the day and only 7% at night. Since the NZ vs PAK face-off will commence at 7 pm in the evening as per the local time, rain is unlikely to make a presence or impact the proceedings. The humidity is expected to be 62% during the day whereas 68% at night.

Which side will have the last laugh and become the first team to enter the final of the T20 WC 2022 edition? Only time will tell...